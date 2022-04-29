Exercise rider at Keeneland dies after training accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland says an exercise rider has died after being thrown from a horse at its training track. A Keeneland spokeswoman confirmed 20-year-old Callie Witt died Friday morning after being thrown from a 2-year-old horse. On-site medical personnel immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by Keeneland. The Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived quickly and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries. A native of Nebraska, she had worked for trainer Joe Sharp.