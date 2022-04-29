Grizzlies rally past Wolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points to steer a third fourth-quarter comeback victory in the series by the Memphis Grizzlies, who eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 114-106 victory in Game 6. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies, who withstood another quiet night by star Ja Morant and another double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies advanced in the playoffs for the first time in seven years, this time to meet the mighty Golden State Warriors. They’ll host Game 1 in Memphis.