Hunt’s 3rd-period goal lifts Rangers past Capitals 3-2

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dryden Hunt scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves and the New York Rangers downed the Washington Capitals 3-2 in the regular-season finale. The Capitals’ loss means the Pittsburgh Penguins take the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division and will play the Rangers, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Washington will go into the playoffs as the East’s second wild card, and will match up with the Florida Panthers.