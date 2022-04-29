Jets trade up, take RB Hall in 2nd, draft TE Ruckert in 3rd

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets drafted Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 36th overall pick after the Jets acquired it from the Giants for their second-round selection at No. 38 and a fifth-rounder. New York kept its focus on the offense in the third round by drafting Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the 101st overall pick. Hall was a two-time All-American who set an Iowa State record with 56 touchdowns in three seasons. Hall was in Las Vegas but didn’t attend. He made his way to the draft site after he was selected and walked on stage and hugged NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.