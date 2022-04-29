Locksley agrees to new deal at Maryland for at least 5 years

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland football coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. The school says the contract includes incentives that could extend it up to two additional years. Locksley is entering his fourth season at Maryland. The Terrapins went 7-6 last season, including a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. It was their first winning season since 2014. Maryland and Ohio State were the only teams to rank among the top four in the Big Ten in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense in 2021.