Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked three while making his 23rd major league start. Drew Smith struck out four and walked one in 1 1/3 innings, Joely Rodríguez went an inning and Set Lugo got two outs in the eighth. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made running catches to end the first and second innings and then slid to snare Jean Segura’s sinking liner to finish the third. There hasn’t been a no-hitter thrown in the majors this season. Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only no-hitter in 2012 when he beat St. Louis.