Pelé’s assistant retires after 53 years telling it as it is

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — José Fornos Rodrigues, better known as Pepito Fornos, was the right hand of soccer great Pelé for 53 years. He retired this month because the former footballer’s activities were drastically reduced during his treatment against colon cancer. The 81-year-old Pelé confirmed the retirement of 79-year-old Fornos a week ago upon leaving a Sao Paulo hospital after his latest treatment. Fornos first met Pelé in the early 1960s but got closer only in 1969 during a trip to Milan after he secured Varig airline as a sponsor of Pele’s club, Santos.