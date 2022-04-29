Pittsburgh Steelers take WR Pickens, DL Leal in NFL draft

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. The Steelers bolstered their defensive line in the third round by selecting DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M. Leal had 8 1/2 sacks last year