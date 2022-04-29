Salah and Kerr win Football Writers’ Association awards

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted “Footballer of the Year” in England for a second time, and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has won the women’s award. The Football Writers’ Association announced its awards on Friday and reported Salah garnered 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Kerr captured 40% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp.