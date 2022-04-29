Taylor vs Serrano at MSG is a main event for women’s boxing

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Taylor used to pretend she was a boy so she could box. Amanda Serrano fought for thousands of dollars with a resume that in men’s boxing would earn her many millions. Now they meet Saturday night in one of the most significant women’s boxing matches ever, the first to headline Madison Square Garden. At stake are the unbeaten Taylor’s four lightweight titles, but this bout goes beyond just the belts. Those involved say it proves that if the best fight the best, with the proper promotional push, it doesn’t matter what gender they are.