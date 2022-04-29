Texans add to secondary again with S Pitre in 2nd round

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans selected Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round with the 37th pick in the NFL draft. They further bolstered their secondary after taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick. Pitre, who played for the Bears for five seasons, earned All-America honors in 2021. He had 75 tackles, including 18 ½ for losses, 3 ½ sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups last year.