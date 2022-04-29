Wild beat Avalanche 4-1, earn home-ice in 1st round

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. Jordan Greenway had two goals and Tyson Jost also scored for the Wild (53-22-7). Minnesota is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games and 21-3-4 in its past 28, and will face St. Louis in the first round next week. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the Wild, improving to 9-2-0 since coming over from Chicago at the trade deadline. Nazem Kadri scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 18 shots for Colorado, locked in as the Western Conference’s top seed. The Avalanche rested a handful of key players, including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.