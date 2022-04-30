Bekker leads going into last round of Catalunya Championship

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Oliver Bekker has eagled the par-5 15th hole for the second straight day to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the Catalunya Championship. Bekker was at 11-under 205 for the tournament and will defend his lead over Laurie Canter of England who came into the third round a shot ahead of Bekker and James Morrison. Bekker made four birdies and a lone bogey at the Stadium Course in northeastern Spain. The South African is seeking his first European tour win.