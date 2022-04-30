Colts spend draft weekend plugging holes, adding depth

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent the first part of the offseason upgrading the defense and finding a new quarterback. He spent the final two days of draft weekend plugging holes and adding depth. Team owner Jim Irsay believes Ballard did even better than expected. The Colts improved their pass-catching corps with the additions of receiver Alec Pierce and two tight ends and may have found a long-term answer at left tackle with Bernhard Raimann. They also selected a hard-hitting safety and two defensive tackles.