Danish teen Rune to play Van de Zandschulp in BMW Open final

MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the final of the BMW Open after they came through the semifinals in Munich. Rune has defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4 6-4 in both players’ first ATP Tour semifinal, and Van de Zandschulp rallied to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Rune celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday, two days after he stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round. Van de Zandschulp took nearly three hours to get past Kecmanovic in damp conditions.