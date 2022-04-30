Man City, Liverpool win in EPL title race; Norwich relegated

LONDON (AP) — It’s still advantage Manchester City in the English Premier League title race after the league leader and Liverpool won tricky away matches at in-form teams. Liverpool won at Newcastle 1-0 to go briefly atop of the table. City won at Leeds 4-0 a few hours later to move back above Liverpool by a point. There are four rounds left in their compelling title fight. Norwich was relegated after Dean Smith’s return to Aston Villa ended in a 2-0 defeat. Watford is also on the brink of going straight back down to the Championship after it lost to Burnley 2-1 to become the first team in top-flight history to lose 11 straight home games.