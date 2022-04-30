Red Wings still rebuilding after 3 years under Steve Yzerman

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn’t happened yet. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night with a 5-3 win at New Jersey, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge. Detroit was 32-40-10 and won 39 percent of its game, barely faring better than last year’s rate after bottoming out in Yzerman’s first season by winning fewer than one-fourth of its games.