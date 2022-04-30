Seahawks check plenty of boxes with nine selections in draft

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up a straightforward draft that included nine picks and no crazy surprises. The nine selections came from just five position groups but filled a significant number of needs the Seahawks faced. On the final day, Seattle made five picks. It selected cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen in the fourth and fifth rounds. Edge rusher Tyreke Smith was selected in the fifth round, too, and Seattle took two wide receivers in Bo Melton and Dareke Young in the seventh round. Those picks went along with offensive linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, running back Kenneth Walker III and edge rusher Boye Mafe taken on the first two days of the draft.