VeeKay wins pole at Barber as Rossi rebounds from crash

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Rinus VeeKay led an upset in IndyCar qualifying to position himself to race for the win at Barber Motorsports Park. The Dutchman was the surprise pole-winner for Sunday’s race following a qualifying session that saw most of IndyCar’s top names fail to advance through the rounds. Barber is an extremely difficult track to pass on and Will Power in 2012 won from ninth — the lowest starting spot in race history for a winner. The winner’s average starting spot has been 3.2 in 11 previous races.