With Liga title, Marcelo is most successful Madrid player

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Brazilian defender Marcelo has won his 24th title with Real Madrid to become the club’s most trophy-laden player. The left back started in the team’s 4-0 win over Espanyol that clinched Madrid the Spanish league title. The 33-year-old Marcelo was tied on the club’s trophy list with great Francisco “Paco” Gento. Marcelo won his 23rd title with the club in January when Madrid took the Spanish Super Cup a few days before Gento’s death at age 88. Marcelo gave the pass to countryman Rodrygo to open the scoring against Espanyol at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.