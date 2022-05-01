AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s goalkeeper in a 1-0 win that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade. Pietro Terracciano’s clearance attempt landed right at the feet of Rafael Leão and the Milan striker quickly strode into Fiorentina’s area and shot past the unfortunate goalkeeper. Milan moved five points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan with three matches remaining. The Rossoneri also hold the tiebreaker edge over Inter. Defender Leonardo Bonucci scored twice as Juventus virtually sealed a Champions League spot with a 2-1 win over last-place Venezia.