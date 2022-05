Djokovic ‘heartbroken’ for jailed friend Becker

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he is “heartbroken” for his former coach Boris Becker after the tennis great was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in Britain for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The 54-year-old Becker coached Djokovic for three years starting in December 2013. Becker was handed his sentence on Friday. Djokovic said “I just pray for him.” He was speaking Sunday in Spain ahead of the Madrid Open.