Monaco closes on CL spot by beating Angers in French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco stretched its winning run to seven games to pull within three points of second-place Marseille in the race for Champions League spots by downing Angers 2-0 in the French league on Sunday. Monaco stayed fourth, level on points on with Rennes, which has a superior goal difference. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition. Elsewhere, Bottom side Metz hurt its chances of survival by drawing with Montpellier 2-2.