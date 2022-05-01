Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov wins 6-day Tour de Romandie

VILLARS-SUR-OLLON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov won the six-day Tour de Romandie after being fastest in the closing time-trial stage in the Swiss mountains. It was a first career win on the World Tour for the 26-year-old Vlasov. He can continue to compete in international races during Russia’s war on Ukraine because he rides for a team registered in Germany. The International Cycling Union suspended Russian teams two months ago. Two days later Vlasov spoke out against the war on social media.