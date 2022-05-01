Smith, McNeil 4 hits each as Mets beat Phils behind Scherzer

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Max Scherzer, and the New York Mets won their seventh straight series to begin the season by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6. Jeff McNeil also had four of New York’s 15 hits, and Starling Marte drove in three runs. The Mets took two of three in the weekend set. Scherzer struck out his first five batters for the first time in his career. But he gave up two home runs to Kyle Schwarber, and a solo shot to Bryce Harper. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 15-0 — the longest winning streak of his career — in his last 24 regular-season starts.