Betis held again in fight for Champions League spot

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has been held at Getafe to 0-0 in the Spanish league and missed another chance to gain momentum in the fight for a Champions League spot. Manuel Pellegrini’s team celebrated the Copa del Rey title last week but was coming off a 1-0 home loss to Elche and a another scoreless draw at Real Sociedad in the league. The winless streak kept the Seville club from moving into the top four with four rounds to go. It sits in fifth place and is three points from fourth-place Atlético and six points from city rival Sevilla in third place.