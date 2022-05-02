FIFA blockchain deal is first new US WCup sponsor since 2011

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has its first new American sponsor of the men’s World Cup in 11 years. FIFA has signed blockchain technology provider Algorand for this year’s tournament in Qatar. The value of the third-tier sponsorship was not given. FIFA expects to earn $7 billion total revenue in its commercial cycle that ends in Qatar. FIFA is turning toward North America ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Algorand is the first new U.S.-based sponsor for FIFA’s marquee World Cup since 2011. Then, Johnson & Johnson signed for the 2014 tournament in Brazil.