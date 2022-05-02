Frazier, Mariners argue 1st of delayed arbitration cases

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners argued the first of this year’s delayed salary arbitration cases, with the second baseman/outfielder asking for a raise from $4.3 million to $8 million and the team arguing for $6.7 million. Arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller heard the case virtually. Frazier is batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBIs this season, though no statistics from 2022 are admissible in this year’s arbitration cases under the March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association that ended the lockout.