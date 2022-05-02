In return to clay, Murray celebrates Madrid win over Thiem

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray has made a good start in his return to clay by defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the first round of the Madrid Open. The former No. 1 is playing as a wild card after changing his mind on participating in the clay-court season. He broke Thiem once in each set and made only 13 unforced errors. Simona Halep continued to impress in Madrid by overpowering American teenager Coco Gauff in a two-set victory that secured her a spot in the quarterfinals. The two-time Madrid Open champion upset second-ranked Paula Badosa in the second round.