Raanta, Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 in playoff series opener

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals while Antti Raanta was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury. Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart to finally break a scoreless tie. Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina. Taylor Hall scored for Boston, which had twice eliminated Carolina from the playoffs in the past three seasons. Linus Ullmark had 20 saves for the Bruins. Game 2 is Wednesday.