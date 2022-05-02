Steelers decline 5th-year option on LB Devin Bush

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Devin Bush will be playing for his job in 2022. The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on the inside linebacker, meaning he can become a free agent next spring. Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2019 draft to take Bush with the 10th overall pick. Bush played well as a rookie but hit a setback when he tore the ACL in his left knee against Cleveland in October 2020. He returned in time to start the 2021 season but saw his playing time fluctuate.