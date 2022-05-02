Torres hit in 9th, Yanks win 10th in row, beat Blue Jays 3-2

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered early, then hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their 10th straight game, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton singled off Yimi Garcia to begin the New York ninth, ending a streak of four perfect innings by Blue Jays relievers. Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, but Josh Donaldson grounded out and Aaron Hicks struck out before Torres lined a single to center field. Clay Holmes pitched 1 1-3 innings for the win and Chad Green worked a perfect ninth for his first save in three chances.