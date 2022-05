Vikings decline 5th-year option on center Garrett Bradbury

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have declined the fifth-year option on the contract for center Garrett Bradbury. The move sends their 2019 first-round draft pick into the final season of his rookie deal. Bradbury made 45 starts for the Vikings in three years since he was taken with the No. 18 overall selection out of North Carolina State. He missed two games in 2021 with COVID-19. He lost his starting spot to Mason Cole for two games after that, until Cole was switched to right guard and Bradbury returned to center.