Anderson homers as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1 at rainy Wrigley

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and José Abreu made two nice plays at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 at rainy, chilly Wrigley Field. Looking to dig themselves out of a rough start, the banged-up White Sox won for the third time in four games. Michael Kopech pitched four-plus scoreless innings, and Jake Burger had two hits. Anderson led off the third with a drive to right-center on Keegan Thompson’s first pitch of the inning, making it 3-0 with his fourth homer. The dynamic shortstop is batting .359 in his last 10 games.