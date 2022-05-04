Joe, Rockies take advantage of Nats’ miscues in 5-2 win

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Jose Iglesias had a two-run double and Connor Joe a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats in the fourth inning after a crucial error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 5-2. Charlie Blackmon added an RBI groundout in the five-run inning, while Austin Gomber pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the Rockies’ fourth win in five games. Lane Thomas hit his first homer and Cesar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for the Nationals, who committed three errors. Escobar also struck out three times and Washington hit into four double plays as its two-game winning streak was stopped.