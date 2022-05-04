Marseille looks to Payet as race for 2nd place heats up

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Marseille is under pressure to hold onto second place in the French league and will need Dimitri Payet in his best form to secure automatic entry into next season’s Champions League. The 35-year-old Payet is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. As the race for second place heats up Marseille is only three points ahead of Rennes and in-form Monaco. Those two clubs are separated only by goal difference, with Monaco hauling itself into Champions League contention on the back of a seven-game winning run. Monaco has not looked back since dominating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in March.