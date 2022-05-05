3m ticket requests for World Cup final; 1.4m for England-US

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA has received 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games. The data revealed to The Associated Press by FIFA shows there have been 2.5 million ticket requests to see Argentina play Mexico on Nov. 26 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium and 1.4 million fans hope to see England face the United States the previous day at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium. There have been more than 2 million ticket requests overall from the U.S., England and Qatar.