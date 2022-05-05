Fans clash before Frankfurt-West Ham and Marseille-Feyenoord

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Frankfurt police say they have made more than 30 arrests after supporters of English club West Ham and local team Eintracht Frankfurt clashed before their Europa League game. The police say they had to intervene “at several locations” the previous night due to fights between rival fans or because supporters “wanted to fight.” Police say up to 1,000 visiting supporters “including fans considered to be a risk” were registered before the game.“ Frankfurt was hosting West Ham for the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Frankfurt was leading 2-1 from the first leg. There were also violent clashes between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before their Europa Conference League return leg.