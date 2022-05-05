‘Fighting’ like Real, Nadal saves 4 match points to advance

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal saved four match points to defeat David Goffin in three sets in the Spaniard’s second match after an injury layoff. Nadal reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open with his 1,050th career victory. The match at the “Caja Mágica” center court lasted more than three hours. Andy Murray earlier withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic because of a stomach illness. The announcement came not long before Murray was to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round.