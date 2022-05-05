The Final One: Mourinho leads Roma to his 5th European final

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho has reached his fifth European final. The outspoken Portuguese coach guided Roma to a 2-1 aggregate victory over Leicester in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League. Mourinho’s teams have won the four previous European finals he has coached in. Tammy Abraham scored in the first half of Roma’s 1-0 second-leg win at the Stadio Olimpico. Roma will face Feyenoord in the May 25 final in Tirana. Mourinho could become only the third coach to win three different UEFA competitions after Giovanni Trapattoni and Udo Lattek. He already won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, the UEFA Cup with Porto and the Europa League with Manchester United.