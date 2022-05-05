With no expectations, Wolff shares early lead at Wells Fargo

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Matthew Wolff had no expectations heading into the Wells Fargo Championship. He bogeyed the second hole but was flawless from there, shooting a 5-under 65 to share the lead among the morning wave at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Wolff still has more rounds in the 80s than the 60s in 2022. He says he’s just trying to have fun this week and isn’t worried about results. The 23-year-old Wolff has been forthright about his struggles with mental health since his initial flush of success on the PGA Tour. Also shooting 65 on Thursday morning were Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai and Callum Tarren. Rory McIlroy was two shots back.