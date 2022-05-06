2nd-ranked Medvedev to return from surgery at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will return from hernia surgery to play at the Geneva Open after getting a wild card from tournament organizers. The second-ranked Russian will use the clay-court event to prepare for the French Open. The tournament at Roland Garros starts on May 22. Medvedev and all other players from Russia and Belarus have been banned from Wimbledon by the organizers of the grass-court Grand Slam. Dominic Thiem and defending champion Casper Ruud will also play at the tournament in Geneva.