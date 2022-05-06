Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs 3-year contract extension

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2024-25 season. The former Arsenal midfielder has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification for the first time in five years. The north London club is in fourth place with four games left. The 40-year-old Arteta was hired in December 2019 to replaceme Unai Emery and his contract was due to expire at the end of this season.