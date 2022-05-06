Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1. An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win. It leaves the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have another chance of survival in the final round. A Stuttgart win in Munich would confirm Bielefeld’s eighth relegation from the top tier. Bayern has little to play for since winning the league and already produced a lackluster display in losing at Mainz 3-1 last weekend. The unfortunate Bello could do little to avoid scoring the decisive goal after Stefan Moreno saved Simon Zoller’s shot