Djokovic advances to semifinals in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic has eased to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals. The three-time champion in Madrid had little trouble on the outdoor clay against Hurkacz. Djokovic will face either Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. They play later Friday with fans keen to see two generations of Spanish tennis face off. Nadal has won their previous two matches but the 21-time Grand Slam winner said that the 19-year-old Alcaraz was favorite because he is in better shape.