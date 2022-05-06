Injuries could tip balance of some NHL first-round series

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Injuries are threatening to tip the balance of a handful of first-round series around the NHL playoffs. The Washington Capitals are missing big scoring winger Tom Wilson against the top-seeded Florida Panthers. The Pittsburgh Penguins are down to third-string goaltender Louis Domingue against the New York Rangers. The Nashville Predators are now leaning on Connor Ingram against the Colorado Avalanche with starting goalie Juuse Saros out. The relatively healthy Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames have traded shutouts so far and are even going into Game 3.