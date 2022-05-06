Swiss soccer clubs to vote on best-of-3 league title playoff

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss soccer clubs will soon vote on whether to create a best-of-three playoff series between the league’s top two teams to decide the title starting in the 2023-24 season. The Swiss league’s plan for an American-style “Championship Finals” is unusual in European soccer. The league is looking for change after a series of runaway title winners and no genuine duel for the trophy in recent seasons. The league says clubs will vote on different aspects of the overall proposal at a meeting on May 20. The basic plan is to expand from 10 to 12 teams.