Wisconsin adds Wofford transfer Max Klesmit to its backcourt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added former Wofford guard Max Klesmit as the Badgers continue reshaping their roster. Klesmit scored 14.9 points per game for Wofford this past season and earned third-team all-Southern Conference honors. The 6-3 guard also had 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. This announcement comes three weeks after Wisconsin added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee to its backcourt. Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8, won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 this past season.