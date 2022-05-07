After rooting for Jets as kid, Ruckert now playing for them

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeremy Ruckert has rooted for the New York Jets all his life. Now the former Ohio State tight end is playing for them. Ruckert was drafted in the third round by his favorite NFL team last week. It set off a raucous celebration with a roomful of Jets fans, including Ruckert’s father Bill. Ruckert had 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in 46 games over four seasons with the Buckeyes. He joins a revamped tight ends room that includes C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Ruckert says he looks forward to contributing however he can and gaining the team’s trust.