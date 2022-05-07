Brentford beats Southampton 3-0 to boost hopes for top-10

LONDON (AP) — Brentford scored two early goals in a 3-0 victory over Southampton to boost the club’s hopes of a top-half finish in its first season in the English Premier League. Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa scored within a minute of each other as Brentford moved to within a point of 10th-placed Brighton. Brighton hosted Manchester United late Saturday. Kristoffer Ajer extended the lead with his first goal for Brentford when he beat a defender and shot between the legs of goalkeeper Fraser Forster. It was the third loss in the past four games for 15th-placed Southampton.